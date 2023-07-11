Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

