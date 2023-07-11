Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
