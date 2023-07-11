Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

