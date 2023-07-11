RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,603,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,559 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 45,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

