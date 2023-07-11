Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

