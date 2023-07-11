Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 521 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.