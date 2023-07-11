Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

