Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

