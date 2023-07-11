Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

HD stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

