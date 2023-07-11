ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $565.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.