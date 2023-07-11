Steph & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.



