Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

