Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

