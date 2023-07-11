Syntal Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.