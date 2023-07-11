TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 990,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,983,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.