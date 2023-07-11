The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $278.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

