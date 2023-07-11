The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

