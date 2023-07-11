The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

