The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

