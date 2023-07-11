The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.