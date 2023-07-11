The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

KHC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.