The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

