The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Jul 11th, 2023

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PGFree Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

