The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.