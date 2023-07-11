Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

