TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

