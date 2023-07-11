Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

TT opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

