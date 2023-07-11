Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 169,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.82 and its 200-day moving average is $284.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.