Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

AAPL stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

