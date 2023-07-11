Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

