Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,077 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.1 %

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

