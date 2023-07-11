Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,193 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in F5 by 12.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,937. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

