Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $961.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $966.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $929.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.17.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

