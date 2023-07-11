Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,723,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,129,000 after buying an additional 374,204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.