Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,742 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

