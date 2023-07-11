Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

