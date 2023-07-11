Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $478.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

