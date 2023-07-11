Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

