Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

NYSE EHC opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

