Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,724,013. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

