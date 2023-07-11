Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.5 %

NWE opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.