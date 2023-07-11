Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

