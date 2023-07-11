Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 252.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

THS stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

