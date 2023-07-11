Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

