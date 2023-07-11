Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

