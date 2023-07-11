Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,372,000 after buying an additional 947,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.