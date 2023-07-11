Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

