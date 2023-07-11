Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

VRNT stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,507 shares of company stock worth $7,436,279 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.