Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

