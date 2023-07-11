Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Globant by 5,250.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $24,394,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 154,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 127,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $179.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

