Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

DELL opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.